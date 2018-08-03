Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies traded down $0.47, reaching $27.28, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 2.50. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $112,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,844 shares of company stock valued at $166,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.