Alio Gold (ALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ALO opened at $1.35 on Friday. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alio Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

