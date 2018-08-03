Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 110.0% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 126,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $20.83 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In related news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

