Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 136,487 H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of H & R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in H & R Block by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet raised H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of H & R Block opened at $25.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

