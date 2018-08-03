Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexander & Baldwin earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4351332354905 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 12,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alexander & Baldwin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director David C. Hulihee sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $182,758.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $133,938.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,017.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,051. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

