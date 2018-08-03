Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.10. 1,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,923. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $149.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

