Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

ALDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

