Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Albemarle worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,622,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,500,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Albemarle by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,682,000 after buying an additional 144,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle opened at $92.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.