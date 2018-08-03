Alan G. Spoon Acquires 18,000 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 18,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fortive traded down $0.09, reaching $80.84, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 83,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

