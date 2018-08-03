AK Steel (AKS) Shares Down 3.8%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,563,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,026,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Get AK Steel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.84.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AK Steel had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AK Steel news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $45,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,810,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.