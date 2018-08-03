AK Steel (AKS) Shares Down 3.8%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,563,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,026,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.84.
In other AK Steel news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $45,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,810,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AK Steel
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
