Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air Transport Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3061533666176 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Air Transport Services Group traded down $0.47, reaching $21.37, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.15 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

