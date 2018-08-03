Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 32.01%. research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

