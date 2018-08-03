Air Canada (AC) Given a C$39.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$39.00 price objective on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note published on Monday morning. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.38.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$23.27 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$20.33 and a 12 month high of C$29.11.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C$0.30. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4 billion.

In other Air Canada news, insider Duncan Bureau sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$32,732.70.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.