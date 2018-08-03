Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report released on Thursday morning.

“BeiGene announced the pricing of its Hong Kong initial public offering of 65,600,000 ordinary shares. Based on the assumed exchange rate, the public offering, priced at $13.76 (HK$108) per share or $178.9 per American Depositary Share (ADS) is expected to raise ~$903M (HK$7.08bn).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cann reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.51, hitting $78.90, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . 532,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,329. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $185,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $200,039.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $200,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,549 shares of company stock worth $13,378,725. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

