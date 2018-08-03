Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cann restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.90. 532,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,329. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 49,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $4,463,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $173,389.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,725. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,353,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

