AGCO (AGCO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a $60.18 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of AGCO opened at $61.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AGCO has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after buying an additional 173,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,488,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,249,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

