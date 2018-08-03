AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,024,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $130,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFLAC opened at $46.36 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

