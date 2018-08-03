Aetna (AET) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.32

News headlines about Aetna (NYSE:AET) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aetna earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2115105704804 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.29.

NYSE AET opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aetna has a 52 week low of $149.69 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

