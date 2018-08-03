AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AES by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AES by 29.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AES by 32.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in AES by 14.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 60,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AES stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

