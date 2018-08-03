Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 129,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 553,547 shares.The stock last traded at $34.21 and had previously closed at $33.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.41 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,703,000 after purchasing an additional 768,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 916,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

