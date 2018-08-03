Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF opened at $62.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

