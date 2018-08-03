Advisory Services Network LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

