Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. MED began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $155.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

