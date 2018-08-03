Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. ValuEngine cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $286.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.49.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 3,571.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 76.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 591.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,877 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.