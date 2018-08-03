Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of LCM opened at $7.80 on Friday. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

