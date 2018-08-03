AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AdvanSix stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.
In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $25,150.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,701 shares of company stock worth $100,105 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.