AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.45 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $25,150.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,701 shares of company stock worth $100,105 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

