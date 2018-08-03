AdvanSix (ASIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $400.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AdvanSix traded down $2.79, reaching $37.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,082. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $25,150.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,701 shares of company stock worth $100,105 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

