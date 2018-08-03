Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMD reported stellar second-quarter results. Both revenues and earnings were up year over year, primarily due to better-than-expected growth in both the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom business segments. Strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver. Further, the accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries primarily led to its impressive performance. AMD also provided an encouraging third-quarter revenue guidance. Moreover, increasing adoption of AI techniques and machine learning tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain are primarily responsible for driving GPU demand. AMD is benefiting from this demand. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are other positive. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition remains a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Advanced Micro Devices traded down $0.29, hitting $18.50, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 1,958,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,876,296. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 643,772 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,261,341 shares of company stock worth $444,889,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

