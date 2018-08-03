Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Shares Up 6.5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.75. 516,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 496,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 574.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADRO. BidaskClub lowered Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,075.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,454 shares of company stock worth $756,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

