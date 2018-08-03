Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IOTS. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Adesto Technologies opened at $5.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 292,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 196,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 947,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

