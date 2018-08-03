Acushnet (GOLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura reissued their neutral rating on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a hold rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of GOLF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

