Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,229 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 284.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,408 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,744.5% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,966,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,095 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,402,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 32.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,018,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 733,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.99.

Shares of Activision Blizzard opened at $74.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

