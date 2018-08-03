Achaogen (AKAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Achaogen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAO. BidaskClub cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Achaogen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Achaogen to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achaogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Achaogen traded down $0.09, hitting $6.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,329. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a negative net margin of 2,384.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. equities research analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Achaogen by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Achaogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 630,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Achaogen by 3,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 623,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achaogen (AKAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.