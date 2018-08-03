AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research report released on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“. Post 2Q18, we are reiterating our Overweight rating and our 12-month price target of $6. AcelRx has been largely overlooked by investors since receiving for both of its products in the past; however, it has the potential for two product approvals in the U.S. over the next 12 months, in our view. ACRX’s Dsuvia offers an advancement in delivery of adequate pain treatment by eliminating the need for an invasive and time-consuming IV set-up in the emergency room as well as an out-patient or short stay in a patient surgery setting.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACRX. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.20, reaching $2.80, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,464. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.20. The company has a market cap of $136.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.13. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

