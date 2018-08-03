Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. B. Riley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

