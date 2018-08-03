Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,635 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

