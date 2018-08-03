AC3 (AC3) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $90,754.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,182,995 coins and its circulating supply is 68,806,687 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

