ABM Industries (ABM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 558,451 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $31.13.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.