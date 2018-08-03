Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abercrombie surpassed the industry year to date driven by its strategic capital investments, cost-saving efforts, loyalty and marketing programs gaining traction. It is also gaining from a robust surprise trend. The company delivered narrower-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2018, while top line beat estimate. Notably, this was the fourth straight positive bottom line surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from strong performance across all brands, effective marketing and growing consumer confidence, alongside robust comps, gross margin growth and expense leverage. Moreover, currency tailwinds aided results. Going forward, the company focuses on improving customer experience by investing in loyalty programs, stores, DTC and omni-channel capabilities. However, the company estimates operating expense to increase nearly 2% from the fiscal 2017 level, versus the prior guidance of 1% increase.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $12,907,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.