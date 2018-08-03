Aareal Bank (ARL) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. equinet set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.15 ($47.24).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank traded down €0.11 ($0.13), reaching €38.83 ($45.68), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 300,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €33.35 ($39.24) and a 52-week high of €41.89 ($49.28).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.