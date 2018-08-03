9,703 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $583,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,632.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,062. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals opened at $19.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

