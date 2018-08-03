$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 million and the lowest is $740,000.00. Mediwound posted sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $3.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $14.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 904.12% and a negative return on equity of 226.62%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mediwound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

MDWD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 4,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,089. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,098,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

