8,140 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 232,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,141 shares in the company, valued at $50,938,612.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,431 shares of company stock worth $5,871,642. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVE opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

