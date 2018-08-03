808Coin Market Capitalization Tops $831,015.00 (808)

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, 808Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 808Coin has a total market cap of $831,015.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 808Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

808Coin (808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 224,412,642,211 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin . The official website for 808Coin is 808bass.space

808Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 808Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

