$8.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprint Corp (S) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to report sales of $8.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.27 billion. Sprint posted sales of $7.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.04 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.64 billion to $33.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprint in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.19 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sprint to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

NYSE S opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sprint has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sprint by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

