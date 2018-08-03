$770,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) to post $770,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Ideal Power reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year sales of $5.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $12.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.81 million to $25.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPWR. ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,125. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

