69,402 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM opened at $44.14 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.