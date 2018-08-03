6,604 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $7,225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 222,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 365,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.82 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

