62,800 Shares in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences opened at $10.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 2,983.40%. sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBIO. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.