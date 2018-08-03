5,600 Shares in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 58.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the first quarter worth $680,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the fourth quarter worth $378,000.

NYSE BUI opened at $20.50 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

